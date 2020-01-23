by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 6:00 AM
Matt Fraser is rarely upstaged when it comes to over-the-top ensembles.
Yet, in this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, the psychic medium finds himself feeling underdressed while at Simon & Schuster's NYC office. Although Fraser is at the major publishing house for a meeting about his book, he can't help but get distracted by art director John Vairo Jr.'s fashion forward outfit.
"It is important that I am the most fabulous dressed man in any room that I go in," the new E! personality relays in a confessional. "He is above Fraser fabulous and I'm looking like a momo right now."
In an attempt to draw attention to his own outfit, Fraser informs the board room that he has "dressed up for [them]." As E! readers can see in the video above, Fraser has pulled out all of the stops by wearing a black blazer with bedazzled angel wings.
This is, of course, in reference to his upcoming book, When Heaven Call: Life Lessons from America's Top Psychic Medium.
"I mean, how the hell can you upstage this?" Fraser adds to the Meet the Frasers camera. "So, I gotta give him some credit. Alright, he upped me on this one. He just have better done a good job with the book cover."
Speaking of Fraser's book cover, a first look for the tome is teased during the meeting. And, thankfully, Fraser is happy with Vairo's work.
"First of all, I love the fact that my name is bigger than the title of the book," Fraser quips. "That I love!"
His one note? He would like to be photoshopped "a bit better."
Watch Fraser's hilarious meeting for yourself in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Meet the Frasers Monday at 10 p.m., only on E!
