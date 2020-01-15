Matt Fraser Leaves Everyone Speechless & in Tears with Psychic Readings on Daily Pop

Is this how Matt Fraser does ice-breakers?

The psychic medium behind E!'s Meet the Frasers brings his abilities to the Daily Pop set in this emotional clip from Wednesday's show. In it, Matt recounts discovering his abilities, reveals he knew he'd star in his own TV show one day and shares the impact of psychic abilities on dating (his relationship with pageant queen Alexa Papigiotis is featured in Meet the Frasers).

But before diving into the details of his own life, Matt begins his Daily Pop appearance by giving its staff a taste of what he does best.

"Two seconds before we came online, he says, 'By the way, your grandmother is here,'" co-host Carissa Culiner—already tearing up—tells the cameras. And evidently, she's there for a reason.

"She's really strong around you," Matt replies, segueing into a message from Culiner's late relative that seems to resonate with the E! personality in a pretty profound way.