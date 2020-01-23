10 Grammys Couples We Miss on the Red Carpet

by Sarah Grossbart | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 5:00 AM
Barely three weeks old, the 2020 award season has already given us so much.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z BYOB-ing it at the Golden Globes with their own Ace of Spades champagne. Reese Witherspoon fangirling so hard that the power couple messengered over both a case of bubbles and Queen B's entire Ivy Park collection to her house, planting the seeds for a celeb friendship that we are one hundred percent here for. Billy Porter slaying yet another red carpet with an endless feather train and $2 million in Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Brad Pitt not only winning a Golden Globe 24 years after his first for 12 Monkeys, but making a Titanic reference in his shoutout of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood costar and new pal Leonardo DiCaprio.
And that's before we even get to that whole Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston encounter that has us holding out hope for a renewed coupling even though all signs, logic and reason point to the fact that it's gonna happen right around the time that the cast of Friends reunites for season 11.
Though neither half of the former golden duo, both newly minted Screen Actors Guild award winners, are on the list of attendees at the 2020 Grammys, music's biggest night still promises much in the way of excitement thanks to performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers and joint red carpet appearances from music power couples such as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.
And yet it's hard not to yearn, just a little, for a time when there was a chance Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could turn up in coordinated denim on denim on denim. So before we celebrate all that music has to offer this Sunday, let's take a look back at all the love it has already given us.
Oh, Kylie and Travis, we hardly knew ye as a Grammys power pair. But even if there's not reason to believe the beauty mogul and the rapper will repeat their 2019 appearance, we can still enjoy watching them as Stormi's Mom and Dad.
Their romance (and brief engagement) was a whirlwind from beginning to its 2019 end, but thankfully the songwriter and the Schitt's Creek managed to make it onto one Grammys red carpet together.
Never quite official enough for a joint red carpet walk, these two nevertheless steamed up the Grammys stage at the 2011 show. With RiRi single once more, could we possibly be blessed with a remix?
Still holding onto faith that this couple could make an appearance together on a future Grammys step-and-repeat, TBH. After all, last we checked their rollercoaster romance seemed to be trending up. Until then, though, we'll reflect back on this coordinated 2016 appearance.
Listen, we're as excited as anyone for The J Sisters to take the carpet at the 2020 Grammys. And with their Met Gala origins, Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra do have a tendency to slay. But we'd still like to pour one out for this duo. They split mere months after posing together at the 2015 show—but at least we'll always have "Jealous".
As the pop star said, (well, sang) herself, ultimately the rapper just wasn't a match. But for their nine-month romance—and appearance at the 2015 event—we're so f--kin' grateful.
The once-married duo (who split months after making a final Grammys outing in 2015) is expected to turn out this weekend...just not with each other. While Lambert is up for Best Country Song ("It All Comes Out In The Wash") and Best Country Album (with her trio, Pistol Annies), Country Solo Performance nominee Shelton is set to perform "Nobody But You" with his current one and only, Gwen Stefani.
Even Thicke's 2014 tribute album Paula wasn't enough to fix the high school sweethearts' permanently damaged romance. But now that they've each moved on to happier unions, we can look back fondly on their years of red carpet photo ops, including this snap from 2014.
Honestly, not sure what we miss more: The pair's appearance at the 2010 event or a blue-tressed Perry's blistering performance of her breakup anthem "Part of Me" just two years later.
Okay, so technically, the joint denim situation occurred at the American Music Awards, but any excuse to relive this photo. The blonde twentysomethings were also cuteness personified at the 2002 Grammys, some four years into their romace.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!
