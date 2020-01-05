Billy Porter is serving some angelic realness at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

To kick off this year's award season, the Pose star slayed the red carpet and left jaws dropped when he arrived in a white feather train.

When speaking to E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before celebrating one of Hollywood's biggest nights, Porter gave Seacrest a little insight on how long it took to create his iconic look.

According to the 50-year-old actor and singer, his look by fashion designer Alex Vinash took "three months to create."

Porter added of his look, "you know the feathers are fragile, the train [comes] off... [because] this is not a sitting outfit, it's a standing outfit." And this standing outfit also deserves a standing ovation.

The Alex Vinash custom design made head turns as Porter arrived on the red carpet with someone helping carry his train. What's more? Porter was also carrying over $2 million in jewels from Tiffany & Co. on his neck, which included a pear-cut diamond necklace of 11-plus carats and a dragonfly brooch.