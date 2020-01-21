More than ever, Taylor Swift hopes her "Soon You'll Get Better" lyrics come true.

In an emotional interview with Variety, the superstar revealed that while her mom Andrea Swift was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, doctors made another devastating diagnosis. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor told the outlet. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Andrea's health is one of the main reasons why Taylor decided to limit her upcoming Lover tour, choosing to make just four stops in the U.S. before participating in Europe's festival circuit later this summer. "I mean, we don't know what is going to happen," the Grammy winner explained. "We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on."