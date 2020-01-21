If you think you're a Real Housewives fan, just wait until you meet Jerry O'Connell.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed if he and wife Rebecca Romijn have ever role played as a Bravo couple in the bedroom.

"I don't want to name any names. I don't want to put anybody on blast," Jerry said after being asked by a caller. "But let's just say I like to play a husband who's maybe been deported and comes back—maybe just for a quick…visit. You know, what I'm talking about, Tre? We only got a couple of minutes before ICE is in here. Come on, let's do this. That's what I like to do."

Of course, the Stand by Me star was referring to Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. As fans are well aware, Joe is awaiting the final decision in his deportation case in Italy. However, E! News confirmed last month that The Real Housewives of New Jersey celebs have called it quits after 20 years of marriage.