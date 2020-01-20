Serena Williams is saying thank you, next question.

The tennis star, who is currently playing in the Australian Open, took part in a post-match interview following her first round win against Anastasia Potapova on Monday. After sitting down for the interview, Williams was immediately asked about her pal Meghan Markle's royal exit...and her reaction definitely deserves a trophy.

When a reporter asked how she feels about Meghan and Prince Harry's "move" and if she's been in contact with her friend, Serena replied, "I have absolutely no comments on anything with that."

"But good try," Serena joked. "You tried, you did good."

Serena and Meghan have been close friends for quite some time now, with the Duchess of Sussex attending a number of the athlete's tennis matches over the years. Serena was also in attendance at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines since they announced their plans to step back from royal duties earlier this month. The couple's announcement kicked off a series of discussions on the matter. Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for Harry and Meghan's exit. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and son Archie Harrison will "always be much loved members of my family."