EXCLUSIVE!

FKA twigs and The 1975's Matt Healy Spotted Together at RuPaul's DragCon UK

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
FKA twigs, Matt Healy, DragCon UK 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Vinegar Strokes

Spotted again: FKA twigs and Matt Healy.

The 32-year-old British singer was photographed with the frontman of the British pop rock band The 1975 and his mother Denise Welch at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2020 event on Saturday. RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes shared on Instagram a photo of the two, writing, "‪So wonderful to meet the gorgeous @denise_welch, @fkatwigs, @trumanblack and their fabulous family backstage at #DragConUK today."

"Matt Healy and FKA twigs were smiling and holding hands while having a great time walking around and watching the shows together," a source told E! News. "It definitely appeared like the two are more than just friends. The two kept a pretty low profile, attending the event in support of Matt's mom Denise Welch, who was the emcee for one of the events. Denise and FKA twigs were getting along great. They were very comfortable around each other."

Denise also shared a photo of the group in a similar pose, without FKA.

FKA and Matt have sparked romance rumors in recent weeks.

Photos

FKA twigs' Wild Styles

They were reportedly last seen holding hands at a train station in England a few days ago. Neither star has confirmed a romance.

FKA was last linked romantically to Shia LaBeouf, who she reportedly dated for several months until May of last year.

FKA previously dated Robert Pattinson for three years until late 2017.

Healy has been linked romantically to Taylor Swift. In 2015, he denied they had a relationship. He was also reportedly involved with model Gabriella Brooks for almost four years until last summer

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ FKA twigs , Rumors , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.