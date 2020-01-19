Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 SAG Awards

Awards season is well underway!

Case in point: tonight is the all-important 2020 SAG Awards. That means all your favorite A-listers are flocking to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate the best acting performances the past year had to offer.

Thus, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far, we've seen both The Act's Joey King and Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton pose with pups while getting glammed-up. Not to mention, Reese Witherspoon looks better than we ever could while waiting for her Uber.

And don't get us started on Stranger Things star David Harbour's hilarious pre-red carpet Instagram story with plus-one Lily Allen!

Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online. As per usual, E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night.

