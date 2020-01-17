The Wiggles' star Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle) was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a performance.

On Friday, the children's entertainer had a medical emergency while performing with his original bandmates Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle), Murray Cook (Red Wiggle) and Jeff Fatt (Purple Wiggle) at a bushfire relief concert in Sydney. Medics were called immediately for the 48-year-old Aussie, who had gone into cardiac arrest, and he was taken to Westmead Hospital. As of now, Page is in serious but stable condition, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

"As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital," the band wrote on Twitter. "He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern."

Shortly after he collapsed, Field took to Twitter to send Page his well wishes: "Worried for Greg. In shock. Please get well mate."