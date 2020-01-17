While Cameron hasn't directly commented on the accusation, she seemed to allude to it in a cryptic post. The Disney star shared a picture of a quote that read, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did."

"Beautiful," she tweeted along with the message.

She also liked a bunch of tweets showing her support, including one that read, "@DoveCameron I mean if I was a man I would be jealous of Thomas too."

Cameron and McCartan met on the show Liv and Maddie and took their romance public in 2013. By early 2016, they were engaged; however, they broke up less than six months later.

"Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants," Cameron tweeted at the time. "We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

He also opened up about the split during an interview with E! News.

"I'm good. You know, I love her to death," he said in 2016. "There's a lot of love there. You know, she made a decision that—because I love her—I have to respect."