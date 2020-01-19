It's finally happened.

Brad Pittand Jennifer Anistongave the masses the Kodak moment they've been waiting for at the 2020 SAG Awards. As everyone knows, both of the exes were nominated for their respective roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show, both of which they won. And it just so happened that the pairs awards were announced one right after the other.

When Jen was named as winner for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, Brad was watching from backstage and could be heard saying "Oh, wow." Swoon.

Then, after they each delivered their speeches, the two happened to find themselves in the press room backstage at the exact same time. Coincidence or was this arranged by the producers? We many never know, but the pics of the stars running into each other will forever be seared in everyone's memories for a myriad of reasons. For one, it proves there are no hard feelings between the two. Secondly, this was all people could talk about since the beginning of awards season and they got their wish.