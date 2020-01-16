Harry Styles to Headline Pre-Super Bowl Performance in Miami

The 2020 Super Bowl has just increased its star power.

On Thursday afternoon, Pepsi announced Harry Styleswill be headlining their Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party. He and DJ Mark Ronson will entertain the crowds at Meridian Island in Miami on the Friday before the highly-anticipated game. In a brief statement, the Fine Line performer shared, "I'm excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year. I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami – H."

The event promises to be an "out-of-this world build out will transport fans to a transcendent audio-visual experience unlike anything else at Super Bowl LIV."

Last year, Travis Scottwas recruited by the Pepsi team to perform for their Super Bowl party. At the event, he gave a special shout-out to daughter Stormi Webster, who turned 1-years-old that same day. "This is a special day. It's my daughter's birthday! Let's go Stormi!" He told the crowd.