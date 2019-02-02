Travis Scott Gives Daughter Stormi a Birthday Shout-Out Onstage at Super Bowl Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 12:05 PM

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram / Kylie Jenner

As Travis Scottprepared for his performance at the 2019 Super Bowl, he gave a special shout-out to his little girl.

The rapper and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Websterturned 1 on Friday. Kylie and her family threw her a party early in the day in their Los Angeles-area home. That night, Travis performed at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII bash in Atlanta, where the NFL championship will be held on Sunday. E! News has learned that Kylie flew to the city via private jet and attended the show. She was not photographed.

Just as he got onstage around 11:30 p.m., Travis told the crowd, "This is a special day. It's my daughter's birthday! Let's go Stormi!"

The rapper performed several songs, including "Stargazing," "Butterfly Effect" and "Sicko Mode."

Read

Super Bowl 2019 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Starring Cardi B, Steve Carell and More

Travis and fellow rapper Big Boi  will join headlining act Maroon Five at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Many fans think Travis will propose to Kylie at the event.

The NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

