Vanessa Hudgens is breaking hearts... with her killer looks and sky-high confidence.

The Bad Boys for Life actress appears to be living her best life after breaking up with her longtime beau, Austin Butler. On Tuesday, fans of the celebrity duo were crushed to learn they called it quits after nearly nine years together. But despite the shocking news, it looks like Vanessa is already moving on and loving the single life.

Need proof? On Tuesday night, mere hours after making headlines over the split, the 31-year-old star lit up the red carpet at the Bad Boys for Life premiere with a white-hot gown that featured an explosion of feathers and jewels, a thigh-high slit and a billowing train.

She oozed with glamour in an Old Hollywood-inspired design, which she complemented with an equally dazzling beauty look. Hairstylist Chad Wood gave her voluminous waves that were reminiscent of female stars from the Golden Age of cinema.