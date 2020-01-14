Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Slams Trolls Who Ridiculed Her Son's Feet

Deena Cortese is firing back after reading critical comments about her son on social media.

The Jersey Shore star, who welcomed son CJ with husband Christopher Buckner last year, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to messages about her 1-year-old's feet. In her response to her social media followers, Deena shared that her son has Metatarsus Adductus and will be getting night braces to "get it corrected."

"I've been getting a lot of messages about CJs feet, how he walks and other mothers ridiculing me for not putting shoes on him at 1 years old," Deena began her message. "Please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he's not wearing shoes.. maybe ask if I've already looked into what you see could be wrong ..because more than likely I have."

"Anything you guys notice about my son .. I most likely noticed it before anyone else," the MTV star continued. "I just didn't think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do .. or the reason he's not wearing shoes."