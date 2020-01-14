Haters take note. Camila Morrone won't let the critical comments about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio get her down.

The model and actress, who has clapped back at haters in the past, is very much aware of the negative comments online. However, despite their age gap and constant media attention, Morrone, 22, and DiCaprio, 45, have been going strong for two years now. And, while interest in their romance only continues to increase, Morrone is trying to make a name for herself outside of their romance.

In fact, the rising star is featured in WSJ. Magazine's annual Young Hollywood portfolio, released on Tuesday. In the feature, which highlights Hollywood's ones-to-watch, Morrone explains how she handles all of the attention that's focused on her relationship.

"More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity," Morrone tells the outlet. "It's a little bit of a bummer because you're really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime...people wish negative things upon you."