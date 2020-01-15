Emilia Clarke Reveals the Clinique Products She Can't Live Without

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 7:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Commerce, Emilia Clarke

Clinique

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can we see your ID—your Clinique iD?

Pop culture fans easily know Emilia Clarke as a Hollywood actress who lights up the screen and red carpet with her beauty. Now, the Game of Thrones star is adding another title to her resume: She's officially Clinique's first Global Brand Ambassador for skincare and makeup.

"I am so proud to join Clinique as the new Global Brand Ambassador. It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honor," Emilia shared in a statement. "I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products. Not only is Clinique timeless, but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin—no matter what their skin concern is."

In fact, the actress will share her own unique skin care journey with the social campaign #iDYourself highlighting the Clinique iD collection.

So what products does Emilia love from the iconic beauty brand? We're so glad you asked! Take a look below and get ready to shop!

Read

15 Clean Beauty Products to Add to Your 2020 Routine

Clinique iD: BB Gel Hydration Base + Fatigue Active Cartridge

Start your morning beauty routine with this revolutionary custom-blend hydrator for fatigue. The item energizes and revives skin's glow. Plus, you can choose from four other hydration bases depending on your skin's needs.

ECOMM, Clinique, Emilia Clarke
$39 Clinique $39 Sephora
Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment

This multi-tasking treatment smooths, relieves dryness and preps for soft, dewy lips. The affordable item can also be used as an overnight mask to condition lips.

ECOMM, Clinique, Emilia Clarke
$18 Clinique
Clinique iD: Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Hydration Base + Fatigue Active Cartridge

End your night with a product that will help beauty lovers see a visible reduction in signs of fatigue. And remember: This item is coming from Clinique—the first ever dermatologist brand that's allergy tested, 100% fragrance free and formulated with no parabens and no phthalates.

ECOMM, Clinique, Emilia Clarke
$39 Clinique $39 Sephora

Curious to see what more stars are wearing for red carpet and everyday life? See Naomi Watts and Rachel Brosnahan's beauty breakdown from the 2020 Golden Globes.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Emilia Clarke , Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Beauty , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.