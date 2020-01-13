Amy Schumer Finds Humor (But Not Her Hat) After IVF Egg Retrieval

Through it all, Amy Schumerhas her humor.

Last week, the actress publicly shared that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization. "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," the famous mom, who welcomed her son in May 2019, wrote on Instagram. Then, on Saturday, the star posted a photo of herself in an exam room and wrote, "We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully."

She noted, "I'm really hoping this works and staying positive."

On Monday morning, Schumer announced that it was "retrieval day." Fans later caught up with the I Feel Pretty actress after she shared two more videos later in the day of herself, seemingly just after the procedure while the anesthesia had not yet fully worn off.

While she was clearly under the influence of drugs from the procedure, Schumer was funny without even trying. In a clip on her page, the star woozily asked about a hat, whether she still had it on and if she could put it back on while her husband Chris Fischer couldn't help but laugh.