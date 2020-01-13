Jennifer Lopez's Oscars Snub Has the Internet in Riot Mode

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 7:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez

Barbara Nitke/STX Films

Hustlers, a movie starring basically all of your favorite people—Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Trace Lysette, Mercedes Ruehl, the list goes on—received ZERO Oscar nominations. Z. E. R. O. Nothing for writer-director Lorene Scafaria, nothing for costuming, and nothing for J.Lo, which is today's biggest crime on the internet.

Yes, the fears of many came true. The Academy Awards snubbed Jennifer Lopez for role in Hustlers.

Lopez went all in playing Ramona, a stripper who bands together with other dancers to grift rich clients. If you saw the movie, you know what she did at 50 years old on that pole in that outfit. FIFTY! Anyway, Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Independent Spirit Award, and received so many other critical and local organization nods. But no, not the Oscars.

Photos

Oscars 2020 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

"@JLo literally taught me everything I know about pole dancing. How does that not get an Oscar nom, I'm serious. She put so much into that role," Twitter user Andrea tweeted.

Lopez was in the running for the nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category, which ended up including Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Florence Pugh.

The internet, naturally, has some thoughts on Hustlers and Lopez's shut out at the 2020 Oscars, particularly with the small number of diverse nominees among the pool of talent vying for the awards.

The outrage of Lopez's snub came from all corners, including those in the industry, including Pose co-creator Steven Canals.

And One Day at a Time executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett who called out the snubs of Awkwafina and Lupita Nyong'o.

 

Imagine what we could've had at the Oscars. The fashion moment. The presenting moment. Perhaps even a pole dancing number where she was paired with somebody like Will Ferrell or Maya Rudolph, and you know she would've killed it.

We could've had it all. At least they can't take away the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show from us.

The 2020 Oscars air live Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Lopez's Super Bowl performance airs a week earlier, Sunday, Feb. 2, on Fox.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Oscars , 2020 Oscars , Entertainment , Movies , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.