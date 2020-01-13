It's safe to say that the Botched doctors will remember this consultation.

Ahead of Monday's Meet the Frasers premiere and Botched's all-new episode, psychic medium Matt Fraser sat down with doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif. However, rather than doling out medical advice, the docs took in some words from the other side.

"Is that what you do? Dead people's your thing?" Dr. Dubrow inquired in the clip above.

"Yes, it is! It's run in my family," Fraser explained. "My grandmother's a medium, who passed it on to my mom who, in turn, passed it on to me."

Before long, the plastic surgeons asked Fraser to display his gifts—and the Rhode Island psychic quickly agreed.

Why? Because, Fraser could already sense Nassif's late mother, Anne Nassif.

"I gotta tell you, your mother is right behind you," the Meet the Frasers medium relayed. "She tells me that she hears you talking to her, correct?"