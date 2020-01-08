Is Grimes Pregnant With Her and Elon Musk's First Child Together?

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 3:46 PM

Elon Musk, Grimes, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Grimes is sparking pregnancy speculation. The singer-songwriter's recent Instagram post has fans thinking she's expecting her first child with Elon Musk.

The 31-year-old artist took to social media on Wednesday to post a topless image of herself. The photo, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, shows a scar down Grimes' chest, while also showing an image of a baby in her stomach. While Grimes (née Claire Boucher) posted the photo without a caption, she later appeared to confirm her pregnancy in the comments of the social media post.

In response to a comment about not censoring her nipples in the photo, which has since been taken down from her Instagram, Grimes replied, "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is."

"Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology," Grimes continued. "Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

Grimes also replied to a comment that read, "omg queen of securing elons coin forreal."

In her response, Grimes told the Instagram user that she doesn't need money from a man and that she's "self funded."

After the Instagram was taken down, Grimes re-posted the photo, censored this time.

"Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it," she captioned the snap.

It's been over a year since Grimes and the 48-year-old Tesla co-founder first went public with their relationship.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, posing for photos together at the star-studded event.

