After 11 years, Modern Family is about to come to an end.

The series finale will air Wednesday, April 8, and while there are still quite a few episodes left for us to watch, there are just four episodes left for the cast to film. That means the goodbyes haven't really started yet, and it sounds like it also means the ending isn't yet set in stone.

"We didn't really know [the ending] from an early point," creator Steve Levitan said during a farewell panel at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour. It sort of depended on which season we ended it on. Had we ended it last season, then I think it would have probably revolved around the birth of the new babies, but since we went past that point, we were in uncharted territory. So it's something we've been thinking about for about a year and a half...The writing staff, we talk about where we're going to end it all the time so we can add some things in to wrap it up nicely."