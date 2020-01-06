Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic

Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 4:16 PM
Getty Images
Timothée Chalamethas found his next big role.
E! News can confirm the star is in talks to play famed musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The Fox Searchlight film, unofficially titled Going Electric, will be directed by Ford V. Ferrari's James Mangold. Going Electric will center around the pivotal moment when Dylan decided to make the leap from folk music to rock and roll, and the influence of his work.
And if people weren't crushing on Timothée enough as it is, then this little tidbit of information will make him dreamier than ever: "I've heard that Chalamet is already taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar," writes Deadline.
According to Deadline, who first reported the news, the musician himself is working closely with Mangold and the production team to create an accurate retelling of that time in his life.
It's no wonder Mangold and his team are going after Chalamet for the lead role. For one, he bears resemblance to the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer. Secondly, he's one of the most critically acclaimed actors of his generation.
Going into award season, the 24-year-old is receiving much praise for his work in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women and for his titular role in Netflix's The King. Thus far, he's received no major nominations for either role—there's still time!—but critics like Peter Travers say he played the beloved Laurie with "innate charm and poignant vulnerability."
Critics expect nothing but the best from the young actor when he stars in the highly-anticipated Dune from French director Denis Villeneuve, as well as Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. And if it all pans out, then they will likely hold high expectations for the star as he plays Bob Dylan—no pressure.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?