by kelli boyle | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:55 AM
Margot Robbie stunned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, and with her was none other than her husband Tom Ackerly!
The famously private couple made a rare appearance together at last night's award ceremony, taking a moment to snap a pic with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi before heading into Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel where the show was held. Robbie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Bombshell, and DeGeneres was the 2020 recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.
Inside the event, Robbie and Ackerly—who met in 2014 and married in December 2016—were attached at the hip. The two lovebirds were photographed together during the live broadcast, with Ackerly wrapping his arms around his wife who was leaning her back against him in an adorable moment.
Robbie and Ackerly weren't the only cute couples at the star-studded award show.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen getting close during the broadcast (they also presented one of the awards together), fellow Aussies Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stayed close all night and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were inseparable.
Robbie and Ackerly's appearance was one of the most exciting of the night, though, given how infrequently they make joint public appearances.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
Another pair rarely seen together was Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn!
The happy couple was seated together during the award show and arrived looking chic AF at the after-parties.
Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats was nominated for Best Original Song, and Alwyn appeared in Harriet alongside Cynthia Erivo, who was also nominated in the same category as Swift for "Stand Up."
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?