This Tom Hanks Viral Story About a Selfie Is Proof He’s the Very Best

Then, Hanks reflected on the most valuable lesson he had learned from his early days in the industry as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in the late '70s.

"We all got yelled at by Dan Sullivan, the director, we had partied a little bit too much the night before," he said. "We were showing up for rehearsals and he screamed at us, he did actually scream at us, he said, 'Hey, look, you guys, you actors, you know what your job is? You have got to show up on time and you have to know the text and you have to have a head full of ideas, otherwise I can't do my job.' That was the greatest lesson a young actor could possibly ever first of all, the head full of ideas. Bring anything, try anything they might not use it. If it stinks, they won't use it."

Offering some advice, he continued, "Knowing the text, and it's not just your lines, it's the whole thing. It's the red dot it's the theme of the movie. You've got to know it. You might not be right in the opinion you bring to it but you've got to come at it with some direction."