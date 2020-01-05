Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Laura Dern gives good acceptance speech.
After the beloved actress was awarded the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5 for her work in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, she took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. and proved that she's got jokes.
She began in the traditional heartfelt manner and it seemed as though things might stay that way for the duration. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. My first time I was here I was 14 years old," she started. "It's a great honor to be with you tonight and to share this evening with extraordinary fellow actors who I so admire. Thank you for your incredible work. We long to be of service to give voice to the voiceless. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I got to do just that. Give voice, pay tribute, to the divorce lawyer. Long, long overdue."
If you haven't checked out Marriage Story yet either in theaters or on Netflix, Dern plays the divorce attorney representing Scarlett Johansson's in her contentious split from ex Adam Driver.
Of course, from there, things got serious again.
"Thank you, Noah, for your seamless perfection, your guidance, your mentorship forever. Thank you to the most amazing cast, the dream cast of Adam and Scarlett and Alan and Ray and Julie and Merritt and everyone who worked on this film, our crew. To the incredible Netflix, our fearless leaders...I just want to say I feel so blessed to be part of a film that, yes, tells the story of a family finding their way for their child through the end of a marriage, but the global look that Noah takes at what divisiveness is and how we must all come together as one for the sake of something greater. Perhaps our planet, even. So thank you so much, Noah, for the most incredible ride ever. All my love. Thank you all."
To take home the trophy, Dern beat out the likes of Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Annette Bening in The Report, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.
Congrats to Laura and all divorce lawyers everywhere!
