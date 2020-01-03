Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Raddix

Talk about some great news to start the New Year!

On Friday morning, Cameron Diaz had a big announcement to share on Instagram. As it turns out, the Hollywood actress and her husband Benji Madden recently welcomed a baby girl into the world.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple shared in a post. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

In their announcement, the parents vowed to protect their daughter's privacy. At the same time, they couldn't hide their joy at a new family member.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple shared. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."