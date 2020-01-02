Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making a Change To Their Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to use their Instagram for good in 2020.

On Thursday, the royal couple shared their first Instagram of the new year, and naturally, it was for a good cause. Since creating their account in April 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a point to highlight charities and organizations they admire by following only 15 accounts, changing up the following list routinely. Now, they've announced they're paring down that list even more.

As their caption read, "Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"