Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Can't Stop Twinning Even When They're "Mad at Each Other"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou had fans seeing double on Monday after they posted pictures of themselves wearing matching mini-dresses on Instagram.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a black and red ensemble while her pal sported a beige and black number. They even coordinated their purses and swept their hair up into similar updos.

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the picture.

But don't take Kylie's caption too seriously. Stassie proved the besties have nothing but love for each other by laughing off the Kylie Cosmetics head's words.

"I love you," she wrote in her own post. 

This wasn't the first time the two were twinning. Just a few days ago, the dynamic duo posted photos of themselves wearing matching orange and blue coats. They also sported identical Santa onesies with a few more of their friends, including Sofia Richie.

"Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over," Stassie captioned one of the pics.

Watch

Necessary Realness: Kylie Jenner Keeps Rising & Shining

To see more of the BFFs' most memorable photos, check out the gallery.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Instagram

Matching Mini-Dresses

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.

 

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Instagram

Holiday Fun

'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

NGRE / BACKGRID

Coordinating Cuties

The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Celebrities , Kardashian News , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.