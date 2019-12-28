Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Are Seriously Twinning With "2020 Energy"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 12:11 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Are we seeing double?

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of her and her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou seriously twinning in corresponding tangerine orange and powder blue fur-lined belted vinyl trench coats. The two even wore their hair gelled and pulled back and also appeared to sport similar makeup—from Kylie Cosmetics, no doubt.

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote alongside the pics, who show them showing off their toned legs.

Her sister Kim Kardashian commented, "Yesssss."

"Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over," Stassie wrote on her own page.

She also share a pic of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, "My bitch bad."

Kylie also posted videos of her and Stassie sporting their outfits and dancing to JACKBOYS and Young Thug's "Out West."

Kylie and Stassie appeared to have grown closer over the past year and have shared photos of the two wearing corresponding outfits many times.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2019

See Kylie and Stassie's BFF pics:

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

NGRE / BACKGRID

Coordinating Cuties

The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

Stassie recently attended the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's family's annual Christmas Eve party. This year's event was held at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's home. Kylie arrived twinning with another special guest, her daughter Stormi Webster. The two wore emerald Ralph & Russo dressesKhloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson also wore corresponding outfits.

Guests also included Kylie's ex and Stormi's dad,  Travis Scott, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes.

