Ashley Tisdale Gets Her Husband to Watch High School Musical Movie for the First Time

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ashley Tisdale, Fashion Police Widget

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Looks like Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French's marriage has reached new heights. 

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to document her husband's reaction to watching a High School Musical movie for the first time. 

On Friday, Dec. 27, it looks like the two were enjoying a chill night in as Tisdale's husband was subjected to watch his wife's acting chops in the Disney Channel film High School Musical 2.

"Does anybody know what this is?" asked Tisdale in one of the Instagram Stories she posted. "Because I'm subjecting my husband to watch it. He's never seen any of them." 

The actress, who played Sharpay Evans in the Disney movies, asked her husband—who looked visibly shocked and amused—if he would have dated Tisdale during her Sharpay era. The couple chuckled together and Tisdale wrote on her Instagram Story, "Sharpay not your type babe?"

Then she asked the million-dollar question, about whether French would have watched the Disney movies when he was younger. 

To which he responded, "Probably not." 

I guess it's safe to say these two won't be having a High School Musical marathon anytime soon, but it was worth a shot. 

Read

Ashley Tisdale Playing Shag, Marry, Kill With Zac Efron and the Sprouse Twins Will Cause a Disney Debate

Understandably, Tisdale responded, "Not your cup of tea? You were doing some other crazy stuff in high school?" 

As fans may recall, there were three different High School Musical movies that Tisdale starred in while she was also working on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In 2011, the actress also went on to star in a spin-off movie of High School Musical, called Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ashley Tisdale , Nostalgia , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.