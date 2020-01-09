Distance is no match for Angela Fraser!

Matt Fraser's mother might reside in a different state, but 50 miles and an ever-changing door code have little bearing on her surprise house visits, which happen "at least once a day."

"When I moved out of my parents' house in Boston, I set up a boundary so that this way Angela Fraser couldn't just show up unannounced. It's called the state line," cracks her 28-year-old son—having relocated to Cranston, Rhode Island, with girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis some time ago—in this hilarious clip from Monday's Meet the Frasers series premiere (pro tip for those itching for a first look: though Jan. 13 technically marks its official debut, the new E! series' first two episodes are already available to watch in full on VOD, TVE, YouTube and NBC.com).

As a seasoned psychic medium with professional credentials to boot, Matt's communication skills are out of this world—literally. But all the correspondence in the universe isn't enough to get through to Angela, who continues to turn up on his doorstep with admirable consistency and no advanced notice to speak of.