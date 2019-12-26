Drake is giving the world an update on his respective relationships with Rihanna, Chris Brown, Pusha T and Kanye West.

As fans of the "God's Plan" artist will know, Drake and Pusha got into a heated rap battle in 2018. Things escalated when Pusha dropped "The Story of Adidon," in which he accused Drake of "hiding" his son, who he had yet to speak publicly about. Drake later confirmed he has a son on Scorpion in June 2018, addressing his role as a father for the first time via his lyrics. Amid the battle, speculation surfaced that it was Kanye who had told Pusha about Drake's son, which Pusha denied.

So, where does Drake stand with Pusha today? In a new interview on the Rap Radar podcast, released via Tidal on Christmas, Drake was asked about his feud with Pusha and if he could ever squash things with the rapper.

In his response, Drake said he's in a "great healing place" in his life, but in regard to Pusha, "I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person. That situation just went where it went and there is no turning back."