Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson Break Up

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 9:39 AM
It's over between Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson.
The 27-year-old pop star and 25-year-old model have split, a source confirmed to E! News on Saturday, a month after the two made their relationship Instagram official.
Fans had speculated there was trouble in paradise when the two recently deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts. According to multiple reports, Lovato later appeared to confirm the rumors in a private Instagram message to a fan, writing, "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."
News of the split was made public days after photographer Angelo Kritikos shared intimate and artistic photos of Lovato and Wilson. On a shot of the two together, Wilson commented, "So fire." On a solo pic of the singer, he commented, "The most beautiful girl in this world."
Lovato and Wilson had occasionally stepped out together since making their relationship Instagram official in mid-November. Just last weekend, they were spotted on a date to Disneyland.
Lovato and Wilson made their relationship public following a short romance with The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson.
Meanwhile, the singer is concentrating on her career; she recently hinted at new music on the way and also made a return to acting with a guest role on the current final season of Will & Grace.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?