Jay Cutler is ready to show Justin Anderson and his boyfriend Scoot a good time.

In this sneak peek from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), the retired NFL star takes Kristin Cavallari's BFFs out for some hot chicken. Yet, as Justin and Scoot are from Los Angeles, they aren't exactly sold on the idea.

"Now, when you say hot chicken, do you mean like fried chicken or spicy chicken?" the celebrity hair colorist inquires.

"Both. It's fried, spicy chicken," Jay explains. "It's something you have to try if you're here."

Since Justin is worried about showing his beau "a good time," he inquires if the restaurant has gluten-free options. (Spoiler: It does not.)

"Jay is completely taking us under his wing. And he's making it his mission to show us that Nashville is amazing," Justin notes in a confessional. "But, it's just funny that his first choice is just hot chicken, on a hot day, on the side of a hot road."