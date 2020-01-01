How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes on TV and Online

The 2020 Golden Globes is upon us.

Now in its 77th year, the annual ceremony honors achievement in both film and television and serves as the official kickoff to award season. Can you believe it's already here?! So ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 telecast, we're breaking down everything you need to know to guarantee the ultimate Golden Globes viewing experience.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Ricky Gervais has signed on to emcee the star-studded affair for a record-breaking fifth time.

When are the 2020 Golden Globes and what time do they start?

Take notes, pop culture fanatics. Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will get the party started with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Then directly after 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring the red carpet straight to you with exclusive celebrity interviews and more during E! Live From the Red Carpet.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards begins promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST on NBC. And yes, it's live.