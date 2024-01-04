See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

The red carpet of all red carpets...

If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities always bring the drama—the fashion drama, that is. From an explosion of jewel-adorned designs to a confection of feathers and billowing trains, the annual event is filled with eye-catching style.

"Because it's so early, I have to plan it early," stylist Kate Young, who selected the gowns Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams slipped into for last year's show, explained to Women's Wear Daily of the award season's first act. "It's something that has to be planned before the holiday."

And it needs to feel every bit as celebratory.

"It's super formal," she acknowledged. "It's more so than a premiere, maybe less than the Oscars or Cannes."

In fact, the red carpet fashion is so good at the annual ceremony it's unfair there isn't an award handed out for the best lewks alone. Though there certainly are trophies in our hearts and mind.