See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Take a walk down memory lane! From Reese Witherspoon to Tracee Ellis Ross to Constance Wu, see which stars made people swoon at the Golden Globes with their fabulous fashion.

The red carpet of all red carpets...

If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities always bring the drama—the fashion drama, that is. From an explosion of jewel-adorned designs to a confection of feathers and billowing trains, the annual event is filled with eye-catching style.

"Because it's so early, I have to plan it early," stylist Kate Young, who selected the gowns Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams slipped into for last year's show, explained to Women's Wear Daily of the award season's first act. "It's something that has to be planned before the holiday." 

And it needs to feel every bit as celebratory. 

"It's super formal," she acknowledged. "It's more so than a premiere, maybe less than the Oscars or Cannes."

In fact, the red carpet fashion is so good at the annual ceremony it's unfair there isn't an award handed out for the best lewks alone. Though there certainly are trophies in our hearts and mind.

With just days to go until the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, E! News is reminiscing over the show's most swoon-worthy fashion from over the years.

From Jennifer Aniston's both regal and risqué suit (yes, the one she wore sans a shirt underneath her blazer in 2002) to Lady Gaga's delightfully vibrant blue ballgown that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A Star Is Born, see which stars made the red carpet their runway.

To see what your favorite stars wore for the special occasion, keep scrolling through our gallery below! 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

When the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress did the thing at the 2023 show, becoming the first to win a major individual acting award for a Marvel film, she truly sparkled in Pamella Roland and Chopard jewels. 

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Before proving just how fantastic life in plastic could be during her Barbie press tour, the actress (nominated in 2023 show for her role in Babylon) donned the doll's signature shade with this dreamy Chanel halter that reportedly took upwards of 750 hours to make. 

Myriam Santos via Getty Images
Andra Day

The Golden Globe winner, who took home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama prize for her breakout role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, also looked like a trophy with her Chanel couture design in 2021.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gal Gadot

In Tom Ford, the Wonder Woman actress was a sight to see, wearing a ruched dress and cropped tuxedo jacket at the 2018 Golden Globes.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Penelope Cruz

Penelope brought glam to the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet with an lace and embellished gown from Ralph & Russo.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The Maleficent star stuns in a Atelier Versace black dress under a sheer layer with feather-trimmed cuffs for the 2018 award show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water actress is a shining star on the 2018 carpet, thanks to an embellished black dress from Tadashi Shoji.

REX/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star and producer shined bright in a sunny, strapless Versace gown at the 2017 Golden Globes. The cut neckline perfectly complemented the thigh-high slit. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

Not only did the Blackish star win a spot on the best dressed list in her stunning, sparkly Zuhair Murad calf-length dress, but she won the night winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lily Collins

It was a modern-day princess moment at the 2017 award show. The actress was adorned in Zuhair Murad Couture, featuring romantic, rose-hued lace. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kerry Washington

The Scandal star stuns in a golden embroidered gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Biel

It was a show-stopping moment for Justin Timberlake's other half, who arrived on the 2017 red carpet wearing a plunging, embellished Elie Saab gown, which is a change from the star's typical style. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Evan Rachel Wood

The Westworld star proved you don't need to wear a glam gown to make the Best Dressed list. Her mens-inspired Altuzarra ensemble, seen at the 2017 Globes, was tailored to perfection. 

John Shearer/Invision/AP
Naomi Watts

The blonde beauty made mouths drop at the 2015 Golden Globes in this stunning Gucci gown accessorized by an eye-catching serpent necklace.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

From the 2013 Golden Globes red carpet, we daresay this is coral Oscar de la Renta gown paired with blinding Harry Winston jewels is Jessica's most brilliant look to date.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

Green goddess! Angelina's Swarovski crystal embroidered Atelier Versace gown made for an iconic moment at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

The Bridge actress was a total winner in this sleeveless, silver Emily Wickstead dress at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Ahhh. Lupita's caped red-orange Calvin Klein design landed a top spot on the Golden Globe's 2014 best-dressed list.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

Always one to opt for elegance, Anne inspires a serious fashion moment wearing a snowy Chanel Couture column gown with subtle crystal details at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

Talk about va-va voom! No stranger to the if-you've-got-it-flaunt-it approach to dressing, the bombshell played up her covetable curves in a form-fitting strapless Vera Wang gown at the 2012 Golden Globes. Aside from perfectly hugging every curve on her body in the right place, the dress helped balance the star's hourglass figure with its fabulously flared mermaid tail. 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Emma Stone

Stunning! She's not afraid to play with bold colors in this peachy Calvin Klein number at the 2011 show.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Keira Knightley

In a word: Angelic. Keira is breathtaking back at the 2006 awards show wearing a delicate Valentino dress with vintage Cartier earrings. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel

Radiant red! Zooey's Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2013 gown was picture-perfect at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Eva Mendes

The star was way ahead of the winter white trend in this stunning strapless Dior gown at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. The dress' otherwise straightforward silhouette stood out thanks to the unique folded bustle at the waistline, which added an unexpected wow factor. A turquoise Van Cleef & Arpels statement necklace—and the actress' perfectly tanned skin!—popped perfectly against the dress. 

 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Hudson

Also at the 2013 show, the actress masters edge and elegance in the form of this Alexander McQueen design.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

For the 2012 Golden Globes, the star embraced a high-fashion look from Atelier Versace with a one-shoulder dress with a red accent along the neckline. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz

No amount of rain could put a damper on the Spanish stunner's look at the soggy 2010 Golden Globes. Intricate detailing like a bead-embellished neckline and a tiered lace fishtail added gorgeous visual interest to her gown. She accessorized with Chopard diamonds—and a fab umbrella. 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The globes weren't the only things that were golden at the 2011 award show! The Les Misérables star glittered in a gorgeous Armani Privé Fall 2010 gown bedecked with shiny Swarovski crystals. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Emily Blunt

With its beautifully blush shade and delicate tulle overlay, the star's darling Dolce & Gabbana gown wowed us with its whimsically romantic design. She complemented her fabulously feminine look with filigreed Lorraine Schwartz cuffs. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eva Longoria

In a nod to old-school Hollywood glamour, the petite actress opted for a classically chic style with a red-hot Reem Acra strapless with a mermaid tail. A scalloped sweetheart neckline added a modern twist to her look at the 2009 award show. 

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

