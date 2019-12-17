Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Latest Reunion Is Full of Disney Magic

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 7:09 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Disneyland, Instagram

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashianand Younes Bendjimajust can't seem to stay away from each other. 

Just weeks after the E! reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend enjoyed a night out together in Miami, the duo was spotted enjoying their afternoon at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. One eyewitness tells E! News that Kourtney and Younes braved the Incredicoaster together, and another says they were escorted throughout the theme park by an employee.

A known enthusiast, Kourtney often brings her children to the "Happiest Place on Earth" around the holiday season to embrace the sights and sounds of that Disney magic. 

But despite the Poosh founder's latest hang-out sesh with her former flame, a source previously told E! News things are "strictly platonic" between them. 

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

"They definitely flirt with each other and are always both giddy while around one another," the insider remarked. "They are friendly and have fun when they are together and it's convenient."

Kourt isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam to reconnect with someone from their past as of late. Little sister Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons sparked reconciliation rumors when the supermodel attended his basketball game in Philly last Friday. 

"Kendall has been quietly traveling back and forth to see Ben in Philadelphia," a source shared. "It's new... They are trying to keep things as under the radar as possible for now."

Talk about keeping up!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!

TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Couples , Disney , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
