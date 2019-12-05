Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjimacontinue to prove that exes can be friends.

Hollywood is a small place and it looks like Miami is even smaller. Every year, dozens of celebs head south to the Florida hot-spot for the Art Basel week, where there are fashion shows, parties and plenty of A-list events, some of which Kourtney and Younes have been in attendance for.

While some exes would slip out the back entrance to avoid the awkward reunion, it appears the reality star and model continue to be the rare pair that stay on good terms even after splitting up. A source tells E! News, "Younes and Kourtney are in Miami separately but have run into each other several times now. They were both at the Dior show and have been in touch throughout the week since seeing each other."

In fact, the source says they "arranged to meet up at LIV and party together," although the gathering is said to be "strictly platonic."