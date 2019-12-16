Lana Del Reyis ready to show off her new beau to the world.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the "Summertime Sadness" singer shared an adorable snap of herself and her new boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin on Instagram. In the picture, Lana is all smiles as she holds her new beau's arm that's wrapped around her while he's kissing her on the top of her head.

The singer captioned the picture with a heart and orange emoji. It seems as though it was taken backstage during one of her recent shows.

The two sparked romance rumors a couple of months ago after they were photographed enjoying a casual walk in New York City's Central Park.

Since then, the two have kept quiet about their relationship status but it looks like they're ready to make it public.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, however, Lana cleared the air when it came to the two being pictured in NYC. "I didn't know we were being photographed," she told the publication at the time. "I wouldn't worn something different."