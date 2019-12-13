Nicki Minaj is breaking her silence.

On Thursday, the "MEGATRON" rapper paid tribute to late rapper Juice Wrld at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Event. Minaj, who was awarded with The Game Changer Award for her boundary-breaking achievements in music, used her acceptance speech to honor her friend, who joined her on The Nicki Wrld Tour earlier this year. She told the crowd, "I know this is a Women In Music night and I'm so honored to be in the presence of all of these great women...it doesn't feel comfortable for me to talk about me when someone so important to our culture just died."

"I recently had the pleasure of working and touring with Juice Wrld," her emotional speech began. "I had a great conversation with him and while we walked to the stage, he held my hand and told me to stay calm and to pray. He said that he had been trying to do just that. I was so shocked to hear him of all people tell me that, but right there in that moment with him telling me that, I actually did feel calm and I felt like, ‘Hmm… what am I actually worried about?' I felt like he was a kindred spirit."