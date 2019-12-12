Cassie and Alex Fine Share First Pictures of Daughter Frankie

Mike Miller
by emily belfiore | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 3:58 AM
Mike Miller
What a fine looking family!
On Wednesday, Cassie and Alex Fine treated their fans to pictures of their newborn daughter Frankie, who was born on December 6.
"She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," Cassie captioned her post, where her baby girl can be seen holding her hand. For his part, Alex shared a bedtime selfie of his wife and daughter, writing, "My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines."
Cassie's mom squad was quick to adore over her little bundle of joy. New mom Shay Mitchell, who welcomed her baby girl Atlas in October, commented, "YES!" Mom of three Ayesha Curry chimed in, writing, "Omg," along with a string of heart-eyed emojis. Cassie also got some love from mommy-to-be Malika Haqq: "Frankie Fine. And she's FINE!"
Now an official member of the mommy gang herself, Cassie is already loves being a mother. An insider close to new mom revealed that she and baby Frankie are "doing great" and that she's enjoying "soaking in time at home with Alex."
The source added, "They are both so in love and so overjoyed they have a healthy baby."
Back in June, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. The "Me & U" singer broke the news with an adorable picture with Alex that she captioned, "Can't wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever."
Alex also shared a sweet message to his daughter on social media. He wrote, "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable."
His post even featured a special shout-out to Cassie—Swoon! "I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first," Alex continued. "I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you're happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy's little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You're perfect to me and always will be."
View this post on Instagram
My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines
A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on
Two months later, the expectant parents got engaged and then tied the knot in September with a "perfect" ceremony in Malibu, according to the "Long Way 2 Go" singer.
"At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride!" Cassie shared with HATCH Collection's HATCHLAND blog. "I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding."
She added, "In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect."
Congrats to the new parents!
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?