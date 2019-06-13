Instagram / Alex Fine
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 3:22 AM
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Cassie is pregnant.
The singer-model announced this morning that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Alex Fine, a 26-year-old competitive bull rider and celebrity trainer who's worked with the Riverdale cast.
"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," the 32-year-old captioned a series of pictures on Instagram, which showed the couple in the car together. "Love You Always & Forever."
For his part, the dad-to-be posted a "Letter to my Daughter" on social media. "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," he wrote on Instagram. "I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable."
"I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first," he continued. "I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you're happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy's little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You're perfect to me and always will be."
The two made their romance Instagram official in December, when she shared a photo of them kissing at a Christmas party. Diddy, 49, and Cassie had split several months prior after dating on and off for reportedly more than a decade. E! News later learned that Diddy felt betrayed by Cassie, as he believed she started dating Alex, a trainer he paid for, before their split. The two have not commented.
Cassie and Diddy had reunited briefly in November, one day after Kim Porter, Diddy's previous ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was discovered dead at the age of 47.
An insider told E! News at the time that Cassie had texted him to check up on him and express her condolences, and that he was "pleasantly surprised" to hear from her.
