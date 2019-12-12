Cassie and Alex Fine Share First Pictures of Daughter Frankie

What a fine looking family!

On Wednesday, Cassie and Alex Fine treated their fans to pictures of their newborn daughter Frankie, who was born on December 6.

"She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," Cassie captioned her post, where her baby girl can be seen holding her hand. For his part, Alex shared a bedtime selfie of his wife and daughter, writing, "My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines."

Cassie's mom squad was quick to adore over her little bundle of joy. New mom Shay Mitchell, who welcomed her baby girl Atlas in October, commented, "YES!" Mom of three Ayesha Curry chimed in, writing, "Omg," along with a string of heart-eyed emojis. Cassie also got some love from mommy-to-be Malika Haqq: "Frankie Fine. And she's FINE!"

Now an official member of the mommy gang herself, Cassie is already loves being a mother. An insider close to new mom revealed that she and baby Frankie are "doing great" and that she's enjoying "soaking in time at home with Alex."