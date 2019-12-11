It's almost time for the 2020 SAG Awards!

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the 26th annual award show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday.

Needless to say, several celebrities were thrilled about the news.

"THIS IS AWESOME!!" Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Harriet, wrote on Instagram. "@sagaftra @sagawards this is so special, to be acknowledged this way by my peers, by people who live and breathe the creative arts is just, well, amazing... it means the world to me. Just awesome!!!

Tom Hanks, who is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for this performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, also celebrated the nomination.

"I'm honored to be acknowledged by my peers in the SAG," he stated.

While most of the contenders will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home the trophy, one winner has already been declared. Robert De Niro is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Leonardo DiCaprio will present him with the honor.