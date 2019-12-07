by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 2:45 PM
The father of the year award goes to... Channing Tatum.
On Friday, the 39-year-old actor enjoyed a fun and fantastical night out with his six-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. The two spent quality time together at the Frozen on Broadway show, and it appeared Tatum's little nugget had the most magical experience ever.
"Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical," the Logan Lucky star shared on Instagram, alongside several photos of his baby girl having a ball. "The entire cast is so talented it's kind of unreal. I have no words."
In the collage of photos uploaded to social media, Channing's daughter can be seen holding up an Elsa doll and adorably dressed up in a matching costume. The six-year-old was also seen holding a lavish gold "coronation orb," which the actor joked she was attached to the entire night.
"Sleeping sitting up," the proud dad quipped on his Instagram Stories. "Not letting go of that coronation orb tho."
The 39-year-old actor shares Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. In fact, the two finalized their divorce late last month.
Back in October 2018, when they filed for divorce, the former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. While they've been co-parenting throughout their separation, no details about their final custody arrangement have been shared.
About a week ago, Channing filed a request to the court in order to get child custody and visitation of his daughter. Both the actor and Dewan have a set schedule in place during Everly's summer vacation, per the court documents that were obtained by E! News, however, the 39-year-old star requested a more streamlined custody schedule.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"Over the past six months, it has become evident to me that a clear and specific holiday schedule is necessary and important," Tatum said in a declaration. "We both need to be able to make plans during our respective custodial times, particularly during the holidays, and having a set schedule will allow us to do that."
A source previously told E! News that The Resident actress wants the same things.
"Jenna has been working to provide for her family and to make sure that Everly has a great relationship with her father," a source said at the time. "Jenna's number one priority is her daughter and her well-being. She wants Everly to have stability and happiness."
The former pair have a hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.
