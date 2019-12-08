15 Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Got a book lover on your holiday holiday shopping list? This holiday season, rather than giving them a generic bookmark, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love.

From agate crystal bookends to literary-themed zipper pouches to iconic fiction-adjacent enamel pins and bookstore scented candles, we've handpicked items that'll make every bookworm in your life feel cool and special. Want to really wow them with something they wouldn't have even thought of? What about a chocolate library? That's right, you read that correctly. Our personal favorite? This lucite chessboard, because DUH.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.