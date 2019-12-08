15 Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 4:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Got a book lover on your holiday holiday shopping list? This holiday season, rather than giving them a generic bookmark, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love.
From agate crystal bookends to literary-themed zipper pouches to iconic fiction-adjacent enamel pins and bookstore scented candles, we've handpicked items that'll make every bookworm in your life feel cool and special. Want to really wow them with something they wouldn't have even thought of? What about a chocolate library? That's right, you read that correctly. Our personal favorite? This lucite chessboard, because DUH.
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
Showcase your ankles in these bookish cotton socks. Available in a variety of literary-themed socks.
Add a flair to any cardigan with these book-themed enamel pins that are one-of-a-kind.
For the Potterhead or book aficionado in your life, these bookends will class up any bookshelf in your home.
You're book swag has no end with this collection of classic novel-themed tees that are perfect for work or a weekend errand run.
Stow all your essentials in this unique The Great Gatsby inspired zipper pouch.
Even if you don't play the game, you can't deny this chessboard is a piece of art!
Let your family and friends know your house reads books by decking your tree out with this festive ornament.
Perfect for sprucing up in outfit or staying warm during the chilly months, this library print circle scarf is perfect for the nerdy book lover in your life.
Eat your way through this old journal-inspired chocolate bars that have literary-themed flavor names.
You can finish that page-turner thanks to this mini flex book light. Also available in a variety of colors.
Your stack of books just got a major design upgrade with these gorgeous agate crystal bookends.
You'll never lose your place in your story in style with this pom pom bookmark.
From ancient classics to recent bestsellers, award-winning novels and children's stories, challenge yourself and find the next good book to read! When you're finished, simply scratch it off!
Lose yourself on a lazy afternoon, cup of coffee in hand, while wandering endless aisles of bookshelves. This sweet, cozy blend of earthy fragrances will have you feeling like home is where the bookstore is.
Keep your place in your True Crime novel with this stylish book weight.
