New year, new LeeAnne Locken!

The Real Housewives of Dallas star is looking forward to a fresh start in 2020—especially when it comes to making her relationship with hubby Rich Emberlin even stronger. More than six months after their lavish nuptials, LeeAnne told E! News she plans to get Rich on board with a joint New Year's resolution. (Get your vision board ready, Rich!)

"I definitely think I want to have a couple's resolution, which I'm super excited about it," the Bravolebrity dished at DailyMailTV's holiday bash in New York City. "I haven't told him yet either so surprise honey!"

Of course, LeeAnne has some major self-improvement goals in the works as well. As she explained, "I want to come up with a couple's resolution but my resolutions are always to be better, to be different, to be stronger, to be happier, to be more giving, to be more receiving. That's what every year is for that you're alive."